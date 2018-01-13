Pittsburgh man charged with Farrell homicide

FARRELL, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police have charged a Pittsburgh man with the fatal shooting of a city man after an apparent robbery Thursday night.

Gerald Frank, 27, of Pittsburgh, is accused of robbing and shooting Harry Kennedy Jr., 49, of Farrell at a Wallis Avenue home, according to the police report. When police arrived at the home, Kennedy was found dead of a gunshot wound, the report said.

Police arrested Frank this morning after statements he gave officers were determined to be false, the report said. State troopers believe Frank intended to rob Kennedy for cash and narcotics, according to the report. Frank faces charges of criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit robbery and theft.