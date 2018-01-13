OH WOW! children's center closed, today reopens Saturday

Fri. January 12, 2018 at 4:53p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — OH WOW! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science & Technology closed today and will reopen noon Saturday due to extreme weather. The center will remain open until 4 p.m.

