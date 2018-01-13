N.Y. man sentenced to 20 years for killing wife with ax

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (AP) — An upstate New York man who killed his wife with a hatchet during an argument has been sentenced to 20 years to life in prison.

Fifty-nine-year-old Michael Norton was sentenced today after pleading guilty in October to second-degree murder in the death of Sherry Norton.

Police say the couple were arguing in their home in the Saratoga County town of Hadley last year when Norton hit his wife in the head with a hatchet.

Norton offered a tearful apology and said he loved his wife.

Judge James Murphy criticized Norton's apology and said the attack was a "classic case of domestic violence" where the victim is blamed.

Norton was also sentenced to a concurrent term for violating a protection order related to him firing a gun in their home.