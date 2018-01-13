New West Side library to open in February

YOUNGSTOWN — Officials for the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County promise a more tech-oriented experience for patrons of its new Michael Kusalaba branch, which is slated for an early February opening.

In addition to typical library offerings, the branch will feature a “makerspace” which will give patrons access to high-tech equipment including a 3-D printer and laser engraver.

Patrons can also access a soundproof recording room.

“We’re hoping we can spur the creative juices of the local community,” said Aimee Fifarek, the library system's executive director.

For the complete story, read Saturday's Vindicator and Vindy.com