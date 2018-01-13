New West Side library to open in February
YOUNGSTOWN — Officials for the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County promise a more tech-oriented experience for patrons of its new Michael Kusalaba branch, which is slated for an early February opening.
In addition to typical library offerings, the branch will feature a “makerspace” which will give patrons access to high-tech equipment including a 3-D printer and laser engraver.
Patrons can also access a soundproof recording room.
“We’re hoping we can spur the creative juices of the local community,” said Aimee Fifarek, the library system's executive director.
For the complete story, read Saturday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
More like this from vindy.com
-
January 12, 2018 10:36 p.m.
- FLASH BRIEFING SATURDAY January 13, 2018 12:05 a.m.
- Library’s new Michael Kusalaba branch promises to offer high-tech experience November 10, 2016 2:22 p.m.
- Ground broken today for new West Side library August 30, 2017 midnight
- West Side library branch on schedule and under budget October 27, 2016 2:27 p.m.
- Contracts awarded for new library of Youngstown's West Side
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.