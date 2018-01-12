Man arrested for domestic violence after woman chases him with knife

YOUNGSTOWN

A man who was being chased Thursday by a woman wielding a large knife was later arrested for domestic violence.

Police were called about 12:40 p.m. to the area around Jordan’s Market on Market Street for a report of woman chasing a man with a knife. They found the woman at Market Street and West LaClede Avenue with a Boardman police officer, and she was holding the knife.

The woman told police she was getting ready for work in her Cleveland Street home and arguing with her boyfriend, Carlton Sims, 33, when Sims pushed her to the floor and punched and kicked her, then took some money from her and ran away.

Sims was found in a gas station across the street and taken into custody. The woman was treated by paramedics for a large bruise on her head.

Police took the knife and placed it in an evidence locker.