Library to host genealogy presentation

Fri. January 12, 2018 at 8:18a.m.

SALEM

Salem Public Library, 821 E. State St., will host a genealogy-related presentation, “Using Family Tree Maker,” from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22. The topic will be presented by Marge Greenisen, a library volunteer who has five years of experience using the software. This program is free of charge. Registration is required by visiting www.salem.lib.oh.us or calling 330-332-0042.

