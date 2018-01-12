Library to host genealogy presentation

SALEM

Salem Public Library, 821 E. State St., will host a genealogy-related presentation, “Using Family Tree Maker,” from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22. The topic will be presented by Marge Greenisen, a library volunteer who has five years of experience using the software. This program is free of charge. Registration is required by visiting www.salem.lib.oh.us or calling 330-332-0042.