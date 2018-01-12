Lepore-Hagan seeks third two-year term in the 58th Ohio House District

YOUNGSTOWN

State Rep. Michele Lepore-Hagan, a Democrat, filed nominating petitions today at the Mahoning County Board of Elections for a third two-year term in the 58th Ohio House District.

“When I announced my candidacy for the Ohio House in 2013, I clearly and emphatically stated why I was running,” she said. “Today, I am extremely proud of all I have accomplished, challenged by the work that remains to be done, and excited by the prospect of serving the residents of my district, the Valley, and the state for another two years.”