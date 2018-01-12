Lepore-Hagan seeks third two-year term in the 58th Ohio House District

Fri. January 12, 2018 at 11:50a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

State Rep. Michele Lepore-Hagan, a Democrat, filed nominating petitions today at the Mahoning County Board of Elections for a third two-year term in the 58th Ohio House District.

“When I announced my candidacy for the Ohio House in 2013, I clearly and emphatically stated why I was running,” she said. “Today, I am extremely proud of all I have accomplished, challenged by the work that remains to be done, and excited by the prospect of serving the residents of my district, the Valley, and the state for another two years.”

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Warren


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$699000


Negley


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$465000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$355000