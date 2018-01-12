Ford tells owners not to drive some Rangers

Associated Press

DETROIT

Ford is telling owners of about 2,900 Ranger small pickup trucks not to drive them after finding out that an exploding Takata air-bag inflator killed a driver in West Virginia.

Steve Mollohan, 56, of the Hedgesville, W.Va., area died July 1 in nearby Martinsburg, about 80 miles northeast of Washington, D.C., according to a Pittsburgh-based lawyer for the firm representing the family, Rob Peirce III.

After some investigation, the company determined that the truck’s inflator was made on the same day as one that exploded and killed a South Carolina man driving a Ranger in 2015.