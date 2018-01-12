Ex-teacher gets probation for secretly filming two women while they undressed

YOUNGSTOWN

A former high school teacher and track coach received five years’ probation for secretly filming two women while they undressed.

Matthew Blair, 46, of Mineral Ridge, pleaded guilty this morning to interception of wire or oral communication and voyeurism on both a 2016 indictment and a bill of information filed today.

Both victims were former students of Blair’s in the Weathersfield Local School District.

As part of his sentence, Blair forfeited his teaching license.