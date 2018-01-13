CEO moves company to Warren incubator

WARREN — Tyler Harden of Niles has been honing his technology skills since he was 11.

Now at 24, he’s using that expertise with information technology, computers, printers and all things tech as president, CEO and co-founder of the startup company exospec.

Harden and his five associates had a ribbon-cutting ceremony today of their company taking up residence at the Tech Belt Energy Innovation Center, Warren’s downtown business incubator.

