Camera footage determines Canfield house fire accidental

CANFIELD — A fire that left a home on Montereale Drive a total loss was declared accidental.

Cardinal Joint Fire District Chief Don Hutchison said after reviewing security footage, the fire that began Jan. 2 originated in the northwest wall of the home’s garage, according to the statement.

The garage and second floor were ablaze when the first fire engine arrived early Jan. 2. The statement said the fire was present for 17 minutes before the fire district was informed, and 13 minutes before smoke alarms were set off.

Wind chill was at 10 below, with wind speeds at 14 miles-per-hour, making the flames spread faster, the statement said.

Boardman and Austintown fire departments responded to the scene as well.

“Home smoke alarms are credited with alerting the family to the greatly advanced fire, which enabled them to safely escape the home,” Hutchison said in the statement.