$1M Canfield house fire ruled accidental
CANFIELD — A fire that destroyed a $1 million home on Montereale Drive last week was declared accidental.
Cardinal Joint Fire District Chief Don Hutchison said after reviewing security footage, the fire that began about 3 a.m. Jan. 2 originated in the northwest wall of the home’s garage, according to the statement.
The Winchester family fled its home at first sight of fire, and began walking down the street when the first fire engine arrived, Hutchison said.
