YSU's Jim Tressel won't seek US Senate seat

YOUNGSTOWN — Ohio Republicans are attempting to recruit Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel to run for the U.S. Senate, according to a report.

But Tressel tweeted today he’s remaining at the university.

The Washington Examiner reported Tressel has not express interest in the seat, but that hasn’t stopped top Republicans from hoping he would entertain the idea of a campaign.

But he wrote on Twitter: “Appreciate so much the kind words regarding the US Senate campaign. Such an important role. Admire what our Senators do. Ellen [his wife] and I are committed to continuing our work at YSU. Much accomplished. Much to do! #YandProud #AmericanandProud”