YNDC to host work day

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp., in partnership with AmeriCorps VISTA and AmeriCorps State, will lead a work day in the Cottage Grove neighborhood in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday. Volunteers will meet at 8:30 a.m. at the 100 block of E. Judson Ave. to address 14 severely blighted, vacant homes. The team will be boarding-up the structures and clearing the properties of debris. As part of the effort, the VISTA team will teach the volunteers and residents how to conduct basic cleanup and board-up procedures of vacant properties to restore a sense of order and safety. ServeOhio, Mocha House and Marco’s Pizza will provide food, water and supplies.