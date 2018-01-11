YNDC to host work day

Thu. January 11, 2018 at 8:19a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp., in partnership with AmeriCorps VISTA and AmeriCorps State, will lead a work day in the Cottage Grove neighborhood in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday. Volunteers will meet at 8:30 a.m. at the 100 block of E. Judson Ave. to address 14 severely blighted, vacant homes. The team will be boarding-up the structures and clearing the properties of debris. As part of the effort, the VISTA team will teach the volunteers and residents how to conduct basic cleanup and board-up procedures of vacant properties to restore a sense of order and safety. ServeOhio, Mocha House and Marco’s Pizza will provide food, water and supplies.

