AUSTINTOWN

A North Jackson woman nabbed by police late Wednesday is accused of soliciting sex online.

Shannon Smith, 46, of Thomas Drive, is charged with soliciting sex, possessing criminal tools and possessing a schedule IV controlled substance.

According to the report, Smith told police she has worked in prostitution for about a year, and sees four to five clients a week. Police posed as a client after seeing an ad Smith is accused of posting on a website "used for escort services," the report said.

Jackson's advertisement was titled "Aimed to Please," and read: "Hello Boys!! my name is Destiny here to rock the boat a little and rock your world. I always aim to please and available for massages when you are. If your looking for no games or drama just pure fun then im the girl for you. Contact me for how to see me for real," the report said.

Police said the ad also listed prices for sexual acts.

Police arrested Smith in the 5200 block of Seventy Six Drive late Wednesday, according to the report. She was arrested with the cell phone used to communicate with clients, two condoms, personal lubricant and one pill of Diazepam, the report said.

Her court date is Wednesday.