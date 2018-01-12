Warren woman gets Make-A-Wish trip to Australia

CANFIELD — A young Warren woman fighting a lifelong battle with Sickle cell anemia was awarded a trip to Australia, one of the wishes on her bucket list, through the efforts of Dr. Douglas H. Musser and the Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana Chapter.

The linchpin of making wishes happen for children and saving lives through donations is Spinal Element’s National “Pledge to Be a Hero” Charity Program, of which Dr. Musser, a spine surgeon with Youngstown Orthopaedic Associates in Canfield.

Dr. Musser is first Ohio surgeon to participate in Spinal Elements’ National “Pledge to Be a Hero” Charity Program and establish a legacy of granting wishes to Youngstown area children, said Spinal Elements.

