Veterans journalist weighs in on entertainers in politics

Thu. January 11, 2018 at 9:55p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Recent chatter about the possibility of Oprah Winfrey challenging President Donald Trump for the Oval Office might make entertaining fodder for social media, but would not be good for the United States, said Cokie Roberts.

A longtime political reporter and commentator for ABC News and National Public Radio, Roberts said entertainers should stick to what they know best and stay out of the political arena.

Roberts spoke tonight at Stambaugh Auditorium on Fifth Avenue during a program co-hosted by WYSU-FM and St. John’s Episcopal Church on Wick Avenue.

For the complete story, read Friday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

