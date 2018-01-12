State patrol probes fatal traffic crash in Jackson Township

Thu. January 11, 2018 at 4:47p.m.

NORTH JACKSON

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Canfield Post is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred at noon Wednesday.

A 2011 Chevy Malibu, driven by Treva Dangerfield, 62, of Warren, was eastbound on Reuther Road west of Gladstone Road in Jackson Township. Her vehicle went off the left side the roadway striking a culvert and a fence. Dangerfield's front seat passenger, Laverne Hall, 84, of Warren, later died at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Seatbelts were worn by both occupants and alcohol and drugs are not suspected as factors at this time.

