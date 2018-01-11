Society to host seminar about new tax cuts

Thu. January 11, 2018 at 8:17a.m.

CANFIELD

The Mahoning Valley Accounting Society will be hosting a four-hour continuing professional education seminar regarding the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act Overview from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at A La Cart Catering, 429 Lisbon St. Registration will be at 8:30 a.m. Cost is $149 for members and $159 for nonmembers and includes breakfast. The presenter will be Robert Rogers, CPA. Contact Jack Vacca at 330-533-1700 or jack@agm-cpas.com with questions.

