Republican Renacci quits governor race to run for Senate

YOUNGSTOWN

Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci has quit the gubernatorial race to run for the Senate.

In a letter today to supporters, Renacci said he was asked to a meeting at the White House – it occurred Wednesday – “at which I was asked to help protect the future of President [Donald] Trump’s agenda by entering Ohio’s 2018 race for the United States Senate. While my strong distaste for Washington and the political establishment is as fervent as ever, so too is my commitment to advancing the president’s agenda for a stronger and more prosperous America. And for that reason I’ve agreed to answer the call to service and enter the race for United States Senate.”

Last Friday, state Treasurer Josh Mandel made a surprise announcement that he was quitting the U.S. Senate race because of an illness to his wife.

That left investment banker Mike Gibbons as the only Republican candidate for Senate before Renacci’s announcement.

Incumbent Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Democrat, is running for his third six-year term.