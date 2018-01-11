Reorganization meeting set for Friday in North Jackson

Thu. January 11, 2018 at 10:50a.m.

NORTH JACKSON

The Jackson Township Board of Trustees will host a reorganizational meeting at 10 a.m. Friday. The meeting will take place in the administration building, 10613 Mahoning Ave.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$355000


Warren


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$699000


Negley


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$465000