Reorganization meeting set for Friday in North Jackson
NORTH JACKSON
The Jackson Township Board of Trustees will host a reorganizational meeting at 10 a.m. Friday. The meeting will take place in the administration building, 10613 Mahoning Ave.
NORTH JACKSON
The Jackson Township Board of Trustees will host a reorganizational meeting at 10 a.m. Friday. The meeting will take place in the administration building, 10613 Mahoning Ave.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.