Ohio GOP wants Tressel to make Senate bid

YOUNGSTOWN

Ohio Republicans are attempting to recruit Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel to run for the U.S. Senate, according to a report.

The Washington Examiner reported that Tressel has not express interest in the seat, but that hasn’t stopped top Republicans from hoping he would entertain the idea of a campaign.

Tressel couldn’t be reached today for comment by The Vindicator.

On Thursday, U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci quit the gubernatorial race to run for the Senate, saying he did so at the request of the White House.

State Treasurer Josh Mandel quit the Senate race last week because of an illness to his wife.

There are reports that J.D. Vance, author of “Hillbilly Elegy,” is considering a Senate run as a Republican.

Investment banker Mike Gibbons is a declared Republican for the seat.

The position is currently held by Democrat Sherrod Brown, who is seeking re-election.