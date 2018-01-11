Man hospitalized after Wednesday night Warren shooting

WARREN — A School Street Northwest man, 31, who was shot in the chest Wednesday night was taken to the Trumbull Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The man said he was walking on Atlantic Street at about 6:59 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up beside him, and there were three males inside.

The rear passenger said "What's up?" then pointed the gun at him. The victim said he turned to run and was shot.

The victim ran to School Street, where an officer found him on the sidewalk in the 400 block.

He showed the officer his wound.