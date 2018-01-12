Local NAACP branch gives Mohip mostly favorable grades

YOUNGSTOWN — The NAACP Youngstown Branch doled out four As, one B, four Cs, one D and two Fs for Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip’s third – and final – six-month review.

Mohip received four As in open lines of communication, setting the priorities right in the strategic plan, retention of kindergartners and responding to requests for public records/information in a timely manner; a B in addressing civil-rights complaint cases; four Cs in improving grade point average results, hiring of best academic practitioners for underperforming schools, using equitable and fair hiring practices for the overall staff and bettering East High based on GPA improvement, reconstitution of the school and the quality of the newly hired principal Sonya Gordon; one D in using equitable and fair-hiring practices for multistate bar examination staff; and two Fs in improving standardized test results and improving the four-year graduation rate.

From now on, the NAACP will be reviewing Mohip’s academic teams in the district on a three-month basis, explained Jimma McWilson, NAACP vice president, at tonight's meeting.

For the complete story, read Friday's Vindicator and Vindy.com