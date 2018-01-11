Lakewood man accused of two heroin overdoses arrested Tuesday

AUSTINTOWN

A Lakewood man accused of overdosing on heroin on two different occasions in Austintown was arrested on a warrant Tuesday.

Carmen Colagiovanni, 27, of Detroit Avenue, Lakewood is facing charges of inducing panic, possessing drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs and possessing drug a abuse instrument. He was arrested in Perry Township Tuesday on a warrant issued by Austintown Police Department Dec. 29.

Police arrived at a South Raccoon Road apartment belonging to Ashley Levin, 31, on Dec. 27 for a suspected overdose, where officers found Colagiovanni unconscious on the floor, according to the report. Officers and paramedics administered eight milligrams of nasal Narcan to resuscitate him, the report said.

When Colagiovanni regained consciousness, he told paramedics he used heroin, the report said. That day, he was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Youngstown Hospital.



Levin was issued a warrant as well for permitting drug use, and was arrested Dec. 30. Police said four different overdoses, two of which were Colagiovanni, have occurred in Levin’s residence, according to the report.

He was arraigned in county court Wednesday, and pleaded not guilty. Colagiovanni’s trial hearing is set for Jan. 24.