Boardman police arrest convicted felon illegally in possession of a gun

BOARDMAN

Township police arrested a convicted felon who they said was illegally in possession of a firearm, according to a police report.

About 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were told to be on the lookout for a vehicle seen driving on Southern Boulevard, in which the passenger “was involved in a recent shooting and ... may be in possession of a firearm,” according to the report.

After a brief pursuit, police stopped the vehicle at Erie Street and Berkshire Drive.

The passenger, identified as Raheem Satterthwaite, 28, of Youngstown, got out of the vehicle and refused to comply with police orders, according to the report.

Police reported seeing a black revolver underneath the passenger seat. The driver also had a gun on her, but police determined she had a concealed carry permit.

Police arrested Satterthwaite on charges of having a weapon under disability (which refers to possessing a firearm when you are a convicted felon), obstructing official business and resisting arrest, according to the report. Police also found Satterthwaite had three warrants out of Mahoning County Area Court in Boardman for failing to appear in court.