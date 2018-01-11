Austintown cops charge woman with soliciting sex and possessing criminal tools

AUSTINTOWN

Police have made another arrest in ongoing sex crime sting operations.



Officers are assigned to "combat certain criminal activities including prostitution associated with human trafficking," according to the police report.

One of the latest arrests is Sloane Matthews, 24, of Miller Street, Warren, who is facing charges of soliciting sex and possessing criminal tools.

She is accused of posting an advertisement to "a dating website commonly used for prostitution," according to the report. Police said the ad was listed under the "Transgender" section, and an officer messaged Matthews asking about rates for sexual acts Tuesday.

Matthews was arrested that afternoon at a "truck stop area" on state Route 46, the report said.

Matthews' pretrial hearing is 2 p.m. Feb. 26.