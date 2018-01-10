Youngstown police find drugs and guns, arrest two

Wed. January 10, 2018 at 10:13a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Police serving a search warrant investigating drug activity at a 626 Ferndale Ave. home Tuesday found two semiautomatic handguns, large amounts of marijuana and also cocaine and heroin. 

Arrested on drug charges by members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit were Austin Mendenhall, 32, who lists the home as his address and Donte Maudlin, 35, of East Philadelphia Avenue.

