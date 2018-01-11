Warren man faces drug-trafficking charge
WARREN — Dillon J. Boggs, 25 of Iddings Avenue Southeast and Logan Street Southeast, pleaded not guilty in Warren Municipal Court to drug trafficking.
Police said they were investigating a shots-fired call at a Charles Avenue Southeast address at 12:01 a.m. today when Boggs entered a car parked in front the house. Police followed the car as it drove away and made a traffic stop a short time later.
An officer found a bag of suspected marijuana in Boggs’ coat pocket, then found three large bags containing about three pounds of suspected marijuana on the floor in the car's front passenger side.
