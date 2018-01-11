Trump says interview with Mueller 'unlikely'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says it "seems unlikely" that he'll give an interview in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Trump said during a joint news conference today with the prime minister of Norway that "we'll see what happens" on whether he'll provide an interview to Mueller's team.

The special counsel's team of investigators has expressed interest in speaking with Trump, but no details have been worked out.

Trump is again reiterating that there was "no collusion" between his 2016 presidential campaign and Russia. He says, "It seems unlikely you'd even have an interview."

Trump's lawyers have previously stated their determination to cooperate with Mueller's requests.