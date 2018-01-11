A'town man agrees to remove, destroy pics from 'revenge porn' site, pay fine

youngstown

An Austintown man helped run a “revenge porn” website based in Nevada which posted nude photos and videos of people alongside their personal information without their consent and required payment for their removal, according to a complaint filed in federal court.

Aniello “Neil” Infante, 45, of Austintown operated MyEx.com, a website the Federal Trade Commission described in the complaint as “dedicated solely to revenge porn.”

The Federal Trade Commission and the State of Nevada filed the complaint in U.S. District Court in Nevada, where Infante incorporated a company that operated MyEx.com.

Infante entered into an agreement filed Wednesday which prohibits him from posting images without consent and orders him to destroy all images in his possession within 30 days.

The agreement also prohibits Infante from charging takedown fees.

He is also ordered to pay $15,000 of a $205,000 judgement against him to the FTC and state of Nevada, with the rest suspended because of his financial situation.

