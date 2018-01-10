Texas city administrator taking over as Canfield city manager

CANFIELD

Wade Calhoun, incoming city manager, was given a proper Mahoning County greeting when he arrived in the state Jan. 1: freezing weather.

“Welcome to Northeast Ohio,” outgoing city Manager Joe Warino said.

Calhoun is the former city administrator for Dalworthington Gardens, Texas. He’s currently training with Warino, getting up to speed with the ins-and-outs of Canfield’s city government.

Calhoun was born and raised in Ellsworth, graduated from Western Reserve High School and earned his degree in political science and public administration from Youngstown State University in 2005 before moving to Texas.

After about 10 years in Texas, Calhoun felt compelled one morning to open up the Ohio Municipal League’s website to look at job listings. There he saw the job posting for city manager.

“It’s one of those rare opportunities in local government to do what you love in a city that you know,” Calhoun said.

Read MORE in Thursday's VINDICATOR.