Teacher accused of sex with student

Associated Press

HAMILTON

Authorities say a high school teacher accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a student has been charged with sexual battery in southwest Ohio.

Hilary Dattilo pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of sexual battery and contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child.

Hamilton police say the alleged crimes involve a female student.

A judge set bond at $5,000 for the 30-year-old Monroe woman. Court records don’t list an attorney for Dattilo. No home telephone listing could be found for her.

Robinson said police began investigating after parents reported possible inappropriate contact between Dattilo and the student to a staff member at Hamilton High School.

The Hamilton City School District says Dattillo, who also coached volleyball at the school, was put on administrative leave.