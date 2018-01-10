Selected local stocks
Selected local stocks
STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE
Alcoa Inc., .1254.10-0.90
Aqua America, .71 37.45-0.26
Avalon Holdings,2.22-0.06
Chemical Bank, .2753.871.21
Community Health Sys.3.98 0.01
Cortland Bancorp, .2821.000.00
Farmers Nat., .1615.100.05
First Energy, 1.44 30.07-0.32
Fifth/Third, .5231.250.55
FirstMerit Corp.,--
First Niles Financial, .1211.150.00
FNB Corp., .4814.130.14
General Motors, 1.5244.08-0.13
General Electric, .9218.580.30
Huntington Bank, .28 15.250.30
iHeartMedia Inc.,0.52-0.10
JP Morgan Chase, 1.92109.300.80
Key Corp, .3420.770.49
LaFarge, .34--
Macy’s, 1.51 24.670.23
Parker Hannifin, 2.52 207.451.90
PNC, 2.20147.852.80
Simon Prop. Grp., 6.60165.75-3.50
Stoneridge 23.60-0.02
United Comm. Fin., .12 9.26-0.05
Selected prices from Tuesday’s 4 p.m. close.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.