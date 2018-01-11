Rep. Johnson loses bid for House Budget Committee chairmanship

YOUNGSTOWN

U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson’s bid to become House Budget Committee chairman was unsuccessful, and he’s ruled out a run for the Senate.

Johnson of Marietta, R-6th, was among three Republican candidates for the chairmanship. The others were Reps. Steve Womack of Arkansas and Rob Woodall of Georgia.

A Republican steering committee heard from all three candidates late Tuesday and endorsed Womack for the position. The full House Republican Conference will now vote on the chairman with it considered – even by Johnson – a foregone conclusion the GOP will back Womack.

The position opened because Diane Black, a Republican from Tennessee, is stepping down to focus on her gubernatorial campaign in her home state.

Meanwhile, Johnson ruled out a potential run for U.S. Senate.

