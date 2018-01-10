Painkillers and cash found by police in man's car

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said police found 77 painkillers and $483 cash in the car of an Austintown man pulled over about 1:25 p.m. Tuesday at Glenwood and Woodland avenues for excessive window tint.

Elliot Underwood, 28, of Compass West, was issued citations for possession of drugs, excessive window tint and driving under suspension after he was pulled over.

Reports said Underwood was acting suspicious when talking to officers and was leaning over in his car like he was trying to hide something. He gave police permission to search the car, which was when they found the pills and cash.