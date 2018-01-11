Ohio man sentenced in 5-year-old daughter's death

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — A man whose wife was accused of killing their 5-year-old daughter in a fit of anger has been sentenced to 12 years in an Ohio prison.

The Repository newspaper reports 35-year-old Liang Zhao was sentenced today in Canton. He pleaded guilty last year to charges including obstructing justice and corpse abuse.

Zhao's wife, Ming Ming Chen, was sentenced last year to 22 years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and other charges in a plea deal. Authorities say Chen repeatedly hit Ashley Zhao in a fit of anger and that her husband helped hide the body.

The body was found hidden in the family's North Canton restaurant after Ashley was reported missing last January.