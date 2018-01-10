BUSINESS DIGEST

New, used auto sales

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning Valley’s new and used auto sales in December 2017 were down by 260 from December 2016 to 4,012.

For the year, Mahoning Valley automakers sold 58,361 in 2017, up 5,360 from the 53,001 new- and used-auto sales made in 2016.

Food-drink showcase

NEW CASTLE, Pa.

Palate, a local farm-to-table restaurant, and Croakers Kegs and Corks, which sells beer- and wine-making supplies, have partnered to showcase “all things local in food and drink” at 6 p.m. Sunday at Palate at 2038 W. State St.

The event will feature a five-course dinner paired with samplings of brews provided by Croakers.

Tickets can be purchased by the table at $50 per seat.

Buy-American push

WASHINGTON

In light of evidence that U.S. federal agencies have granted an excessive number of waivers to Buy American laws in the last few years, U.S. Sens. Sherrod Brown, a Democrat from Cleveland, and Rob Portman, a Republican from the Cincinnati area, Tuesday joined their colleagues, Sens. Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut, and Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, to introduce new legislation that would establish a centralized online hub to increase transparency and ensure federal agencies prioritize the purchase of American-made goods in compliance with current law.

Alabama picked for Toyota-Mazda plant

detroit

Japanese automakers Toyota and Mazda have picked Alabama as the site of a new $1.6 billion joint-venture auto manufacturing plant, a person briefed on the decision said Tuesday.

The plant will employ about 4,000 people and will be built in the Huntsville area in Limestone County, said the person, who asked to remain anonymous because the location hasn’t been officially announced.

Toyota, Honda add 1M vehicles to Takata air bag recalls

DETROIT

Toyota and Honda are recalling more than 1 million additional vehicles in the U.S. to replace defective and potentially deadly Takata air bag inflators.

The new recalls come after Takata revealed that another 3.3 million inflators are defective. The latest recalls are part of the largest series of automotive recalls in U.S. history, with 19 automakers having to recall up to 69 million inflators in 42 million vehicles. The problem brought a criminal conviction and fine against Takata and forced the Japanese company into bankruptcy protection.

Takata’s inflators can explode with too much force and hurl shrapnel into the vehicle. At least 20 people have died worldwide and more than 280 have been hurt.

Toyota says it’s recalling an additional 601,000 vehicles in the U.S.

Honda says it’s recalling an additional 465,000 vehicles and 960 Gold Wing motorcycles in the U.S.

Staff/wire reports