Mill Creek MetroParks completes parking lot in Sebring

Wed. January 10, 2018 at 4:45p.m.

SEBRING — Mill Creek MetroParks announced the completion of a new 20-vehicle aggregate parking lot at Sebring Woods in the village.

The new lot is located on North Johnson Road and provides access to a 0.7-mile primitive hiking trail loop, according to a news release. The loop features two natural creek crossings and goes through a variety of habitats.

