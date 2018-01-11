Leading Dem candidate for governor adds ex-US Rep. Betty Sutton to ticket

YOUNGSTOWN

Richard Cordray, considered the leading Democrat for governor, strengthened his grip on the party’s nomination with the announcement that ex-U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton has quit the gubernatorial race to be his lieutenant governor running mate.

Cordray, a former state attorney general and treasurer, and Sutton made the announcement official Wednesday at an Akron restaurant. The two were President Barack Obama appointees with Cordray heading the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, from where he resigned in November, and Sutton served as administrator of the Saint Lawrence Seaway Development Corp.

Cordray said, “I’m honored to join forces with Betty to wage this campaign, both because of the vision we share to make Ohio fairer, and because of her track record of delivering results for Ohioans and their families. As a lawyer fighting for fair treatment and wages for workers, and as a public servant who has worked at the local, state and federal level, Betty’s career has been focused on the ‘kitchen table’ issues that are at the core of my campaign. Just as importantly, Betty knows how to take on the tough political fights and win, and will be a formidable partner in the coming months.”

The Cordray-Sutton ticket still faces several challengers in the Democratic primary.

Read more about the matter in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com..