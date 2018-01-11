Ice cream bar recall affects some Giant Eagle brand packages

Fieldbrook Foods Corp. announced a voluntary recall of orange ice cream bars and ice cream bars. This nationwide recall affects select packages of Giant Eagle brand Ice Cream Bars, including :

• 12 packs of traditional Giant Eagle ice cream bars with a UPC of 3003400329,

• 12 packs of Giant Eagle orange ice cream bars with a UPC of 300340033,

• 30-count variety packs of Giant Eagle ice cream bars with a UPC of 3003406567.

There are no reported illnesses to date associated with this recall. Consumers with questions on this recall may visit the Product Recalls page at GiantEagle.com for more information, or may contact Giant Eagle Customer Care at 1-800-553-2324, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern Time.

In addition to this public communication regarding this recall, Giant Eagle initiated its consumer recall telephone notification process. The consumer recall process uses purchase data and consumer telephone numbers housed in the Giant Eagle Advantage Card database to alert those households that purchased the affected product and have updated telephone contact information in the database.