Handcuffed La. teacher urges others to speak out

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Louisiana teacher who was handcuffed and arrested at a school board meeting after questioning the superintendent's salary is speaking out on Facebook.

In a video on the Louisiana Association of Educators page, Deyshia Hargrave says she's appalled at her treatment during Monday night's Vermilion Parish School Board meeting. And she calls on others around the state and nation to go to school board meetings and speak out on important issues.

Hargrave doesn't address details of Monday night's incident.

Videos show her questioning her superintendent big salary increase at a time when teachers haven't been voted a raise in 10 years.

The school board's president ruled her out of order. She was arrested in a hallway after appearing to comply with a uniformed security officer's order to leave.