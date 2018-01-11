Handcuffed La. teacher urges others to speak out

Wed. January 10, 2018 at 7:03p.m.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Louisiana teacher who was handcuffed and arrested at a school board meeting after questioning the superintendent's salary is speaking out on Facebook.

In a video on the Louisiana Association of Educators page, Deyshia Hargrave says she's appalled at her treatment during Monday night's Vermilion Parish School Board meeting. And she calls on others around the state and nation to go to school board meetings and speak out on important issues.

Hargrave doesn't address details of Monday night's incident.

Videos show her questioning her superintendent big salary increase at a time when teachers haven't been voted a raise in 10 years.

The school board's president ruled her out of order. She was arrested in a hallway after appearing to comply with a uniformed security officer's order to leave.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$355000


Warren


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$699000


Negley


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$465000