Fitch High to host Creative Arts Night

Wed. January 10, 2018 at 9:03a.m.

AUSTINTOWN

Austintown Fitch High School, 4560 Falcon Drive, will host its 4th annual Creative Arts Night from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday. The event will feature performances from the Falcon band, choir, orchestra, and speech team as well as demonstrations from STEM and Robotics. Art and foreign languages also will have tables set up. Many classes, clubs, and activities will be represented.

