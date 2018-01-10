FBI looks at properties of Braking Point owner Sheridan

YOUNGSTOWN

The Cleveland office of the FBI said there was activity in Leetonia and Girard today as part of their investigation of Braking Point Recovery Center.

Vicky Anderson, an FBI spokesman, would not comment on the activity or say if any property was seized because all matters involving the investigation are sealed.

In October, FBI agents served a search warrant at the Leetonia home of Braking Point owner Ryan Sheridan.

The investigation is a joint operation including the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Drug Enforcement Agency, Internal Revenue Service, the Ohio Attorney General’s healthcare fraud unit and the Ohio Pharmacy Board.