Failure could mean charter school, Y'town schools CEO says

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip said he stands by comments made about a possible grim future for the district.

“I wanted to try to hammer home the reality that could exist if we fail,” he said during Wednesday evening’s CEO Update Meeting. “I was painting a picture of reality of what failure looks like.”

During Tuesday’s regular board of education meeting, board member Jackie Adair said a source who attended a private principals’ meeting Monday told her Mohip said, “There is a 60 percent chance I won’t be here next year and 90 percent chance Youngstown [schools] will be turned into a charter school district by then.”

Mohip told district spokeswoman Denise Dick Tuesday that he said something along those lines in a “heat-of-the-moment discussion,” but was unsure of his exact wording and the percents he mentioned.

During Wednesday’s meeting Mohip said the comment should’ve never been made public, but he stands by it.

“We do live in a reality where failure could mean charter [school],” he said. “I don’t believe that public education can fail. I never set out on my course in education to be anything but a transformational leader in public education.”

