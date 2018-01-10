Cordray announces Sutton as running mate

AKRON

Richard Cordray, considered the leading Democrat for governor, strengthened his grip on the party’s nomination today with the announcement that ex-U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton has quit the gubernatorial race to be his lieutenant governor running mate.

Cordray, a former state attorney general and treasurer, and Sutton made the announcement official at an Akron restaurant.

Cordray said, “I am honored to announce my running mate and Ohio’s next lieutenant governor, Betty Sutton. Together, we will fight for the kitchen-table issues and build a better future for Ohio.”

The Cordray-Sutton ticket still faces several challengers in the Democratic primary. Among those in the primary include state Sen. Joe Schiavoni of Boardman, ex-Rep. Connie Pillich, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill.

The move by Cordray and Sutton to create a ticket of leading Democrats is similar what Attorney General Mike DeWine and Secretary of State Jon Husted did in November. The two were considered the leading Republican candidates for governor when Husted agreed to get out of the race and be DeWine’s lieutenant governor running mate.

Responding to Wednesday’s announcement, Schiavoni and his running mate Stephanie Dodd said: “The Cordray-Sutton combination makes sense, just like DeWine-Husted did. They’re all following the same political playbook. But this year, voters are looking for something different.”