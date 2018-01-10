Clarion University hosts breakfast

CLARION, PA.

Clarion University is hosting its annual Martin Luther King Jr. community breakfast at 8 a.m. Monday at Eagle Commons on the campus. The theme is “The King Legacy: Bring the Dream to Life.”

Dr. Quinton Bullock, president of Community College of Allegheny County, will be the guest speaker.

Tickets are $7 and can be purchased at the door. Reservations made be made at rsvp@clarion.edu. The event is sponsored by Clarion University, Clarion community organizations, charities and churches.