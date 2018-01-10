Clarion University hosts breakfast

Wed. January 10, 2018 at 9:24a.m.

CLARION, PA.

Clarion University is hosting its annual Martin Luther King Jr. community breakfast at 8 a.m. Monday at Eagle Commons on the campus. The theme is “The King Legacy: Bring the Dream to Life.”

Dr. Quinton Bullock, president of Community College of Allegheny County, will be the guest speaker.

Tickets are $7 and can be purchased at the door. Reservations made be made at rsvp@clarion.edu. The event is sponsored by Clarion University, Clarion community organizations, charities and churches.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$355000


Negley


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$465000


Warren


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$699000