Band parents seek baking submissions

AUSTINTOWN

Austintown band parents are looking for bakers for the upcoming Jazz & Dessert event that will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday Jan. 27 at Austintown Middle School, 800 S. Raccoon Road. The event, in its third year, features amateur and professional bakers distributing samples of goods while the Fitch Alumni Jazz Band, Austintown Middle School jazz band and the Fitch High School Jazz 1 and Jazz 2 bands entertain. Bakers present the desserts of their choice with opportunities to win trophies for Best of Show and other prizes. Submissions will be accepted through Saturday. For information or an entry form, email austintownbandparent@gmail.com.