Austintown man accused of operating “revenge porn” website

LAS VEGAS

The Federal Trade Commission says an Austintown man is one of three people responsible for a “revenge porn” website accused of violating federal law.

A complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Nevada names Aniello “Neil” Infante of Austintown as an operator of MyEx.com.

The website “is dedicated solely to revenge porn,” the complaint says.

The website solicits intimate pictures and videos along with personal information including the subject’s name, age, address, employer, phone number, social media information and email address without the victim’s consent, according to the complaint.

The advertisements targeted people who had intimate photos and videos of their exes, the complaint says.

The site requires victims to pay fees of hundreds of dollars to have the information removed from the site, the complaint alleges.

The site has been accused of posting pictures and images of people who were underage at the time they were taken, the complaint says.

It accuses Infante, Shad “John” Applegate a.k.a. Shad Cotelli and one or more unknown parties with violating the FTC act which prohibits “unfair or deceptive acts or practices in or affecting commerce.”

