Astro Shapes purchases another extruder company

Staff report

STRUTHERS

Astro Shapes Inc., a downtown Struthers aluminum extruder company, has purchased Aerolite Extrusion Co., a Youngstown aluminum extruder.

Jose Arroyo, a United Steelworkers representative who does labor relations for the Astro Shapes plant, confirmed the purchase.

“The steelworkers are very excited abut the purchase,” Arroyo said. “Astro Shapes is a large employer with a good relationship with the steelworkers. This will add value to Astro Shapes and the steelworkers as a whole.”

Arroyo said the sale was finalized Tuesday. Astro Shapes and Aerolite could not be reached to comment late Tuesday.

Aerolite, on Lake Park Road in Boardman, was founded in 1953. It is a full-service custom extruder, according to its website.

Astro Shapes first extrusion was produced in 1971. The company’s core market is building and construction, according to its website.

“It will give Astro Shapes some access to a different customer list,” Arroyo said.

Astro Shapes employs more than 465 and Aerolite more than 65, Arroyo said. Both have United Steelworkers representation.

“I am excited to start meeting with all the parties,” he said. We think it’s a great deal.”